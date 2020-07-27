Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN on Monday, approved the appointment of Mr. Summy Smart Francis as his Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development. The appointment is with immediate effect.

A native of Irele, Francis has a proven track record in Entrepreneurship Development, Empowerment, Advocacy and Literacy in Africa. As such, Governor Akeredolu describes young Entrepreneur as the best for the position.

“This is the best we can find and we are proud to say that he has the required experience, expertise and knowledge to drive our dreams to reality.

“We never prepared for the Corona virus pandemic, just we can as soon as possible, begin to make urgent preparations and indeed, practical steps to tackle the looming unemployment pandemic.

“In this regard, we find the young man very useful and resourceful enough to drive the process because for any economy to grow, entrepreneurship must be the key driver,” the governor said while announcing the appointment.

In the meantime, Governor Akeredolu will on Wednesday, swear in the newly appointed Special alongside commissioner-designate, Hon. Idowu Otetubi who was last week, confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

Otetubi replaces the new Secretary to State Government, Hon Temitayo Tukana Oluwatuyi in the cabinet following his elevation as a result of the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde.

Signed

Oluwasegun Smart Ajiboye

CPS to the Governor