Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Mrs Esther Toyin Oni, FCA, as the new Accountant-General of the State.

The Governor had approved the appointment before proceeding on his vacation. The appointment takes immediate effect.

Mrs Oni is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria(ICAN) with over thirty years progressive post-qualification experience in both the private and public sectors. She also had a valuable stint in the International Public Service.

Mrs Oni who holds an MBA from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko was until her new appointment, Director, Debt Management Office, Ondo State Ministry of Finance.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new Accountant-General while urging her to discharge her duty with utmost responsibility deserving her new office.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

April 12, 2021.