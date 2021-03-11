..Adeyemo steps in as Aragbaiye bows out today

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Mr. John Adeniran Adeyemo,mni, as the Head of the Ondo State Public Service.

The appointment is in recognition of Adeyemo’s track records of years of dedication, trustworthiness, reliability and efficiency.

Governor Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, John Adeyemo,mni, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation. Adeyemo joined the state public service in 1990 as an Administrative Officer II.

Mr. Adeyemo,mni, was for many years the Chairman of the Administrative Officers Forum ( ADOFOM) where he provided leadership and mentorship for officers in the elite corps administrative officers cadre.

An astute and experienced administrator, John Adeyemo has traversed almost all the MDAs in the course of his career in the state public service and rose through the ranks to the position of Permanent Secretary before his appointment.

He is a member of many Professional Organisation including: National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) , Nigerian Institute of Management (nim) ,Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria (CIPAN) among others.

While congratulating the new Head of Service, Governor Akeredolu charged him to sustain the current robust relationship among the state workforce, Labour leaders and the government while pursuing excellence in the state public service.

The new Head of Service will be sworn-in on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the International Centre For Culture and Event (The Dome), Akure.