In line with the vision of his administration to drive development through industrialization, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Engr. Ife Oyedele, Hon. Boye Oyewumi and Pastor Akin Olotu as Ondo State nominated directors for the Sunshine Food Processing Concept Ltd, Emure Ile in Owo local government area.

The Sunshine Food Processing Concepts Ltd is the Egg Powder factory that is about to take off at Emure Ile. It is a partnership with Imperium Capital Plc.

Other directors representing the investors on the board of the company are Mr. Olusegun Akanji and Mr. Charles Ogunmola.

The Governor wishes the eminent personalities the best of luck while charging them to deploy their wealth of experience to develop the company for the good of the State and the people.