Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Directors to represent the State on the Board of companies in the sunshine state.

The newly appointed Directors are as follows;

i. Dr. Remi Olatubora, SAN, – Ore Irele Oil Palm Company Ltd.

ii. High Chief Stephen Olamidele Arowojolu -Ore Irele Oil Palm Company Ltd.

iii. Mr. Faloye Olajimi Adefolahan- EPL Sunshine Limited.

iv. Pastor Olugbenga Olumolawa, FCA- EPL Sunshine Limited.

v. Mr. Yisa Adelanke Bakare- Jonvic Quadknight Sunhine Ltd.

vi. Prince Olabiyi Olaleye Poroye- Alpha 3D Company Limited.

vii. Hon. Stephen Friday Olemija- Alpha 3D Company Limited.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new appointees while charging them to protect the interest of the state in their respective companies.

The Governor also reiterates his administration’s commitment to facilitate, promote, manage and support domestic and foreign direct investments in for social and economic development of the State.

Signed

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Ondo State

November 25, 2021