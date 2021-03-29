Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe as the Chairman, Ondo State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

The appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr. Akinkugbe holds a MA in Marketing with years of work experience in ICT industry within and outside Africa. He was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT during the first term.

Similarly, the Governor has also approved the following appointments;

i. Okunnigba Oladipupo-Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media)

ii. Abayomi Samson Adefolalu – Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography)

iii. Olawale Abolade-Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography)

Mr. Abolade’s appointment takes effect from March 3, 2021 while the others take effect from today.

The Governor congratulates the new appointees while charging them to discharge their duties with utmost responsibilities deserving of their new offices.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

March 29, 2021