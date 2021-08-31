Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the appointment of Akinwande Akinrodoye as the Chairman, Ondo State Advertising Agency (SIGNAGE).

The appointment takes effect from Wednesday, September 1st, 2021.

The appointment was contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde and made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Akinrodoye served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Senior Special Assistant, Advertising and Signage.

The Governor congratulated the new appointee while charging him to discharge his duties with the vigour and utmost responsibility as required by the new office.