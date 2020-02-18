Akeredolu applauds UNIMED VC leadership

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has praised the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the first University of Medical Sciences in Nigeria, Prof. Friday Okonofua, FAS, FAAS for providing excellent leadership needed for the fledgling institution to survive.

Akeredolu lauded the Vice-Chancellor during a courtesy visit by the Principal Officers of the University to his Alagbaka office.

He said the good people of Ondo State will continue to remember the good work of the Vice-Chancellor after his tenure which lapses in a few weeks’ time.

‘When you told me that your tenure is ending, I offered that you continue for another term but you insisted that you had to leave in line with established NUC regulations, you have done well and we are going to organize a befitting send forth ceremony to celebrate you’, Akeredolu said.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo City, Ondo State, Prof. Friday Okonofua, FAS, FAAS said he considered it a great honor serving the people of the State under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

He said the people of Ondo State are lucky to have highly cerebral Governors who are committed to the welfare of people and the development of the society.

“I have learned a lot of things from you in these past years and I am writing a book where I plan to tell the world about these beautiful qualities of yours. The truth is that there was apprehension following your swearing-in ceremony, that the University will be scrapped since you are from a political party different from that of the previous Governor who established the University, but you choose to do what is in the best interest of the people by giving the institution needed support”, Okonofua said.

“You are a man of great wisdom and deep reflections, and one of a few politicians I know anywhere who speaks and abides by the truth at all times, regardless of the consequences’, the VC added.

The Governor was thereafter dressed in the academic gown of the University and also decorated with a medallion conferring on Him the “Super Hero award” of the University.