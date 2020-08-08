By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

The former Acting Chairman of Federal Character Commission ( FCC ), Hon Abayomi Sheba has declared his total support and commitment for the re-election of the Governor of Ondo State and the Candidate of the APC in the coming Gubernatorial Election in the State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

Sheba equally throws his weight behind the candidature of Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Running Mate to Akeredolu declaring the duo as the best choice.

He made this declaration yesterday in Ode Irele while paying courtesy visit to Irele LG Caretaker Chairman, Hon Adebusoye O.J Babarere .

“Akeredolu is here to right the wrong, so there is the need to give him total support with our votes on October 10”, declared Sheba.

Continued, the Irele born Politician said, “this is not about Politicial party or interest, this is about the future of the State and our people” .

“Let us sustain the ongoing developmental tempo in our State” .

“We must allow Akeredolu to lay a solid foundation for our State to a height that no one will be able to reverse the spate of our collective democratic gains”.

“We from Irele LG are solidly and unwavering behind Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu re-election on October 10, we must allow him to complete his eight years in office” , concluded Sheba.