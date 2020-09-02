The flag-off rally for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, and his running mate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa will hold on Saturday, September 5th, 2020.

The venue of the rally is the Akure township stadium. The event starts by 11am.

National leaders of the All Progressives Congress including the Vice Presidents, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and leadership of the National campaign council are expected at the event.

Members of the APC, supporters and lovers of Governor Akeredolu are enjoined to join the campaign but come with their respective nose masks as necessary compliance with the Covid-19 precautionary measures will be observed.

Signed:

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Spokesperson, Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation.

September 1st, 2020.