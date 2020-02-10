Akeredolu affirms commitment to selfless service

The Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has stressed the importance of providing selfless service towards impacting lives rather than wanting to earn from services rendered for the good of the people of a state.

Governor Akeredolu gave the charge at the Dinner Reception held at the Alagbaka Government House for members of the Sharing Hope Medical Mission who are in the state for a weeklong medical outreach as part of activities marking the 2020 World Cancer Day celebration by the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria ( BRECAN).

While urging the people of the state to take a cue from the gestures of the missionary team who were in the state to donates medical equipment and offer free surgical services to the people, Gov. Akeredolu said it is high time Nigerians take the issue of voluntarism seriously towards getting things done for the good of the people in the country.

The Governor also used the opportunity to commend the leader of the team; Dr. Emeka Anyanwu for coming up with the initiative having done same last year saying it is always good to give back to one’s society as everyone has a strong tie to his or her roots.

The Chief Host, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu in her address said the team was in the country last year not just to donate medical equipment and provide surgical services but have been of immense support towards all her life impacting programmes.

Mrs. Akeredolu while thanking the team for the initiative further affirmed that this year’s event is historic as the gesture will be extended to the people of Imo State.

The historic evening had in attendance cabinet members of the Akeredolu led government, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, FOWOSO and BRECAN members, the BAAF team, BEMORE Girls, friends and associates of the government among others.

It would be recalled that the team was in Ondo State last year to donate some equipment which include central lines, laryngeal mask airway, ventilatory circuit, burns dressing, Endotracheal tubes, cardiac catheters, medical textbooks, medical laboratory equipment and many others to assist the State health sector in improving its health sector.