Ondo State Governor , Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has urged the people of the State not to lose faith in themselves, the Nation and Society at large.

In his New Year message, Governor Akeredolu expressed optimism that the best of all is embedded in every individual as long as the resolve to surmount challenges is placed above ‘self-abnegation’.

Governor Akeredolu said:”Humanity has never been insulated from challenges; and clearly too, human challenges have never remained invincible and endlessly insolvent. Undoubtedly, Year 2020 was fraught with a web of challenges.

“All the same, our individual and collective approach to Year 2021 remains a potent force that can open our minds to the hidden and exploitable opportunities required for fresh paths of growth and development.

“In this regard, losing faith in ourselves and even the Nation is not an option but a clear route to self-abnegation. We only require a new approach, fresh ideas for results of uncommon nature to face the unusual times.

“Not only do Governments at any level require that fresh approach. As citizens, our approach to issues, the desirable reappraisal of the values and morals humanity has imposed on us as well as our individual and collective responsibilities must provide further and deeper insights for the journey into 2021.

“Therefore, as we march in one collective faith on this fresh path, we must not allow our divergence in religion, politics and even social stratification to create artificial and needless boundaries on our way to a greater Ondo State. It can only be better under our watch.

Signed

Donald Ojogo,

Commissioner for Information and Orientation,

Ondo State

January 1, 2021