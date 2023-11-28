Ajibulu Congratulates Kayode Ajulo On His Elevation To The Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria

The publisher of Veracity Desk an online news platform (veracitydesk.com.ng) Emmanuel Ajibulu has sent Congratulatory message to Dr Kayode Ajulo on the attainment of his latest successful elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

The media personality and communication consultant sees Ajulo’s latest feat as a clear confirmation that the learned Akoko born legal luminary has committed himself to the development of the law, especially in the areas of defence for human rights, constitutional law, public interest law as well as penchant for speaking truth to power no matter whose ox is gored in the larger interest of the downtrodden.

“I am doubly sure that not only will Dr Kayode Ajulo do a great job as a leading voice of the voiceless in the society but that he will also bring a lot of credibility, experience, zest, zeal, and strength into the Nigeria’s legal space.

“He has over the years carved a niche for himself after founding Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law (Maitama, Abuja), as well as founding of Egalitarian Mission Africa, an NGO based in Nigeria for the promotion of rule of law, equity and fairness. His probono services to the less privileged is also an added advantage to his portfolio of goodwill and distinction.

“Dr Kayode Ajulo has brought honor and pride to the entire Akokoland in Ondo State and we are indeed elated about his latest feat in the practice of law. With this fresh milestone he will undoubtedly recommit himself to the development of the law, especially in the areas of defence for human rights, constitutional law, public interest law as well as penchant for speaking truth to power especially on topical national issues no matter whose ox is gored in the larger interest of the downtrodden.

“This is also an opportunity for me to commend the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for their show of integrity and thoroughness, particularly in choosing competent and qualified individuals who are patriotic and enthusiastic in doing the nation proud”.

Ajibulu further charges the former Labour Party scribe (Ajulo) to see this elevation as a call to work even harder in ensuring that the common man continues to enjoy the protection of the law by ensuring that he continues to respond positively to ever changing dynamics of law and justice delivery.

Ajibulu on behalf of his editorial team, wishes Dr Kayode Ajulo and 57 other new Senior Advocates of Nigeria more successes in their service to the good people of Nigeria in their legal career.