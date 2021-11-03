Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has been described as a personality with exceptional track records in Law Practice and Public Service.

Presenting a resolution of the Senate of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo to confer on the governor, an Award of Doctorate Degree in Law, Honoris Causa, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Timothy Adebayo said, Governor Akeredolu is a leader with in-depth knowledge of issues bothering on good governance.

“It’s a yearly occurrence in the university to recognise people that are found worthy in several areas.

“We have looked at you, first as a person, in your profession as a lawyer that you rose to the prestigious position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and also we have actually looked at you in the area of politics, we see that you are a very good person that we need to recognise”, the VC said.

He said the painstaking findings conducted by the University on the governor showed that Arakunrin Akeredolu has intimidating credentials based on outstanding performances as a lawyer and Governor of Ondo State.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the landmark achievements of Govenor Akeredolu in his first term in office clearly convinced the people of Ondo State to vote massively for him to serve a second term in office.

“We know that you are very good in empowering people, you have turned Ondo State aright, even thou we are not from Ondo State but we read newspapers and we know that it was actually your work that gave you the second term in office.

“Having seen your beautiful works that at the 105 Senate of the university, I presented your name to them and to say everybody approved that you should be given the award and that is why we are here to present to you the letter of the award from the Senate of the university”, Prof Adebayo stated.

In his response, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, appreciated the Governing Council and Management of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo for the honour which he described as a great one.

“I have received your letter, and we will acknowledge this and accept the honor and thank you, is a great honour”, the governor said.

While commending the University for its transformational strides in educational advancement across disciplines including Law, Governor Akeredolu urged the university to keep its flag of excellence flying.

The governor used the opportunity to call on the National University Commission to allow Law Programme in Nigerian Universities as a second degree course as a way of curbing unemployment among graduates and as a way fortifying young lawyers and strengthening Law Practice in the country.

“I have always thought that somebody will start something ! Its left to you whether it is possible or not, there are many of our graduates that are out of school and we need alot of maturity to take into law.

“A faculty might start and say our law courses is a post graduate course so anyone that want to read law must have a first degree, you will attract so many people who wants to read law, you will see that your graduate of law will earn respect as you go along”, the governor said.

The Award will be conferred on the governor during the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the University to hold on 4th December, 2021 at its campus in Oyo.

