Ajagba Residents Promise To Vote Tinubu, Jimoh Ibrahim, Other APC Candidates

…Say Aseyori Packages Unprecedented

The people of Ajagba in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State rained encomiums on the Ondo South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR today as they benefited from the “ASEYORI ” largesse.

The distribution exercise which took place at the Methodist Primary School compound, Ode Ajagba had a very large turnout as the goody was meant for all residents, party affiliation notwithstanding.

The Chairman, Ajagba 2, Ward 8, High Chief Ojo Arowojolu said that the gesture was first of it’s kind during pre-election period in the community.

He enthused that no beneficiary will fail to vote for the candidate during the forthcoming election.

” Of course, my people will vote for all APC candidates,” Arowojolu asserted.

Also in his testimony, the APC Chairman, Ajagba 1, Ward 7, Olatunji Oyinlola said all the votes in his ward will be cast for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Prince Jimi Odimayo and Mr. Ogunlana.

One of those who received from the ASEYORI package, Chief Samuel Arowojolu prayed that the Southern Senatorial candidate will always succeed in whatever he lays his hands upon.

Mrs. Jumoke Olowu who described the distribution of rice and textile materials as unequal in the history of Ajagba also prayed for the success of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim in the coming election.