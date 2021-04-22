By Chris Okunnuwa

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Honourable Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as promised has visited Sunshine Stars FC during training and reaffirm the Aketi-led government commitment to changing the narratives around team.

Aiyedatiwa who is the chairman of the three-man committee set up to steer the affairs of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA); Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens, met with the group after an evening session on a raining Wednesday in Akure.

While addressing the players and officials at the indoor sports hall of the Ondo State Sports Complex, Aiyedatiwa reiterated government’s resolve to support the course of the Owena Whales and save the team from relegation.

“I have come to see your training, though the rain did not let me watch you do your thing, I will have to come again some other time. I want to assure you of government’s readiness to improve the team, support you in every possible way and make sure Sunshine don’t go on relegation.

“You see all those who are being owed will be paid. When governor Rotimi Akeredolu came in as a governor in 2017 he met arrears of salaries owed by the past administration and he paid it all, believing workers deserved their wages, his stance on that is sacrosanct.

The Deputy Governor also emphasized on the need to see and run football as a real big business that it is, for sustainable operation, profit and better welfare for all personnel.

“Football is a big profitable business and should not be handled in a civil service way, but professionally. Selling two or three among you abroad can generate enough money to manage this team without the usual government funds, particularly at this time of dwindling economy occassioned by the impact of COVID-19.” Aiyedatiwa concluded.

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote, Team Manager, Tokunbo Akinyelure and Captain Sunday Abe took turn to expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor for the visit and his interest in the team, but all stressed the need to improve the team’s plight swiftly.