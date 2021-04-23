Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has promised that the State will continue to support National Association of Ondo State Students ( NAOSS ).

This promised was made yesterday when the national leadership of NAOSS led by their President, Comrade Kikiowo Ayoade paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor in his office.

While welcoming them, the Deputy Governor declared that, youths are the foundation of any society.

“Their energies, inventiveness, character and orientation define the pace of development and security of a nation”. he said.

Aiyedatiwa further posited that through the creative talents of the youths and their labour power, a nation would make a giant strides in economic development and socio-political attainments.

He equally informed that, in order to further harness the peculiar talents of the youths in the State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has prioritised youth empowerment in the State’s 2021 budget.

And that, the budget was carefully designed to meet the aspirations of the teeming youths by focusing on sectors with job creating potential like agriculture, construction and technology, he said.

The Deputy Governor equally assured NAOSS that the requests they made in the letter submitted by them would be look into and the needful would be done.

In their own response, NAOSS commended Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration particularly in the area of payment of 2021 WASC senior school examination fees in Ondo State.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

(Office of the Deputy Governor).