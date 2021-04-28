Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has declared that, the dwidlling monthly allocations has pointed to the direction that all tiers of government, particularly Local Governments must look inward on how to improve their revenue base.

He made this appeal yesterday when Ondo State chapter of Conference of Head of Local Government Administration led by their Chairperson, Mrs Adenike Ogunsola paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Akure.

While addressing them, the Deputy Governor charged them to look into the various opportunities in their respective local government in order to generate more IGR into their local government purse.

“You need to turn around the economic fortunes of your local government by being more creative” , he said.

While acknowledging Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, as a sound financial and human resource manager who has succeeded in ensuring local governments get what is due to them monthly, Aiyedatiwa further promised that, “as government, we will sustain our disciplined and cost efficiency culture in our commitment to delivering value added governance to the people of Ondo State” .

In her own remarks, the Chairman of the forum, Mrs Adenike Ogunsola thanked the State government for appointing one of their members ( Prince Oluwasegun Omojuwa ) as Deputy Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor.

She equally appreciated the Governor for having a democratically elected Local Government Chairmen and Councilors in all the LG in the State.

Mrs Ogunsola also commended Ondo State Governor for the success so far recorded in the government financial management reforms initiatives of which civil servant salaries are paid within the limit of available resources occasioned by global economic challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

(Office of the Deputy Governor).