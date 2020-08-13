Hon. Lucky Orumisan Aiyedatiwa paid a rather informal visit to Oba, (DR.) Fredrick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, Okoro Ajiga 1, The Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom.

The visit was to appreciate the King who also doubles as the chairman Ondo state council of Obas for the rock-like support he has given to him even since he wasn’t as Akeredolu’s running mate.

Orimisan noted that his visit was due to the fact that they are neighbors, therefore his entourage will still come to the Ugbo palace for a formal thank you visit.

Olugbo while reacting assured Hon. Lucky of his undying fatherly support for Governor Akeredolu’s second term bid, he then thanked the Governor for choosing an ilaje son as running mate.

See photos: