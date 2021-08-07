Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has commended his visionary, foresighted and courageous boss, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for his timely intervention into the dwindling performance of the state’s football club, Sunshine Stars FC, without which the club would have gone into relegation in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Recall that in March, 2021 during the first round of the NPFL, Mr Governor dissolved the management Board of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) when the team, Sunshine Stars FC, had played about sixteen (16) straight matches without a win.

The dissolution by Mr Governor was met with protests and agitations by some stakeholders who hid under the rumours that the club has been sold to an individual.

But the visionary, foresighted and courageous Governor insisted on the dissolution of the manement board and set up a 3-Man Interim Committee headed by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa with a mandate to inject life into the team and make it attractive to would be investors and partners.

Other members of the Committee are, the Hon. Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa and the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, Mr. Obafemi Ehinmewo, secretary.

This decision by Mr. Governor, has thereby turned around the fortune of SSFC from relegation into an attractive bride.

Aiyedatiwa, the Chairman of the 3-Man Committee declared that: “to God be the glory, as the credit goes to almighty God who did not put us to shame”.

“At the most needed time, the players and the new technical crew responded positively in the second round of NPFL by changing the narratives”.

With the win on Thursday August 5th, 2021 over Rivers United FC which was match-day 38 fixtures, Sunshine Stars FC thus retained their top-flight status as one of the teams of the Nigeria Premier Football League next season”.

“It was a great work and a collective achievements”.

“On this cheering news, and on behalf of Sunshine Stars FC Interim Committee, we rejoice with our ‘Talk and Do’ Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, Sunshine Stars FC players and the Technical crew for their resilience and the can do it spirit which is the hallmark of Ondo State people” declared Aiyedatiwa.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson

Press Secretary to the Governor

(Office of the Deputy Governor).