Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa has charged Sunshine Queens FC on the need to have, I can do it spirit, in their games.

Aiyedatiwa who is also the Chairman of the Three-man Interim Committee managing the team gave the team this soul lifting statement when the team led by their Team Manager, Seun Betiku paid him a thank you visit in his office yesterday.

At the brief visit, the Deputy Governor explained that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN led administration is interested in the development and sustenance of both men and women’s football and discovering players for the good of the game.

He therefore implored the private sector on the need to invest in the State football teams for the development of the game.

“Everything shouldn’t be left for the government, with the coming of private investors in our football, there would be massive growth and development in the game”, he said.

Thereafter, Deputy Governor thanked them for their high level of discipline and good sportmanship displayed by them.

“For your resilient spirit inspite of your outstanding salaries and allowances, you deserve our supports and encouragement.. Sunshine Queens FC is a good team with a lot of talents” .

“I must commend you and the technical crew for your efforts so far” , he further said.

Speaking on behalf of the team, the Team Manager, Seun Betiku expressed their gratitude to the State government particularly the Club Interim Chairman, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his contributions and moral support.

The team equally promised that they would make the State proud in the coming football season.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor has promised that government would look into the financial crisis affecting the team so as to put the players and the technical crew in the right shape for the task ahead.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

( Office of the Deputy Governor ).