First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has called on women to take advantage of entrepreneurship opportunities available before them to become self-reliant. She was speaking on Thursday 24th March 2021 during an event to mark the distribution of fashion, irrigation, and other equipment to beneficiaries of Mrs. Buhari’s skills acquisition training, which was held before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Buhari called for more intervention schemes for women and youth from both Governments and well-meaning individuals and added that there was the need for the skills-gap training to be complemented with a start-up kit.

The beneficiaries were presented with large quantities of sewing machines, knitting machines, and agricultural irrigation equipment.

Mallam Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Office of the First Lady represented Mrs. Buhari at the event, congratulating the beneficiaries and urging them to make the best use of the equipment to actualize the training they had received.

It would be recalled that the First Lady had trained thousands of women for entrepreneurship across the country.