Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District ahead of 2023 general elections has received royal blessings from the traditonal ruler of Agadagba.

His Imperial Majesty Pere (Barr.) Zacchaeus Doubra Egbunu Opakutu III, the Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom prayed for the success of Jimoh Ibrahim’s senatorial ambition.

Ibrahim who recently bagged a historic Doctor of Business from Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom also used the opportunity to present his award to the traditional ruler.

The traditional ruler while also commending him for his hardwork and focus in attaining one of the greatest feat as the first African to be awarded the Doctor of Business 800 yeas after the establishment of Cambridge university.

While pledging his unflinching support for his senatorial ambition, he, however, prayed that his ambition would be successful just as he was successful in all fronts.

“It is indeed an hoonour to us in Ondo South that our son bagged such a great honour which is the first ever in Africa. We are happy and we identify with you.

“We are with you in your senatorial ambition. I pray for you that you will be successful even in your ambition and in other things you lay your hand on,” he said.

While responding, Ibrahim noted that he would do his best in ensuring that Ondo South developed better than its present state if given the opportunity.

He added that his major agenda for vying for the National Assembly was to empower the indigenes of the district and as well reconnect back to the national grid, the district which has been in total darkness for almost two decades.

Ibrahim was in the palace in company of High Chief Bibo-pere Ajube also known as General Shoot Aside, Donald Ojogo, APC candidate for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in next year’s general elections as well as other team members in his entourage.