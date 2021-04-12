The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Sunday Akintomide has expressed the Ministry’s willingness to embrace modern innovative ideas to advance agriculture in the state.

Mr. Akintomide announced this resolve in Akure during a presentation by the Enterprises Grooming Institute Limited.

The Permanent Secretary said the Ministry was open to such ideas and innovations that could turn around fortunes of farmers in the state and thereby improve food production and by extension the economy of the state.

He added that it would not augur well for the state to lag behind by practising Agriculture the ways past generations did.

‘We are in information age, where new philosophies, ideas and such are evolving daily. These are being used by individuals and corporate bodies as well as countries of the world to improve all facets of Agriculture. And I think Ondo State in particular and Nigeria in general need to tap these ideas from successful practitioners. This ministry is ready and ever willing to have people who are doing these to pass them onto our teeming farmers. Let them come forward and show it. In conjunction with other stakeholders we can get all the farmers for the knowledfe impartion’

Earlier in his presentation, leader of the team, Mr. Ajisefini Ayodeji spoke on the paper titled, Agro Business As It Relates To NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank AGSMEIS For Farmers.

According to him, Ondo was blessed with a good vegetation that is good for farming. He explained that the group was teaching farmers the way to turn farming into a business.

‘When our farmers move to the level of treating their means of livelihood as a business, it will have a multiple effect on the economy. Agriculture as business will benefit the farmers as its going to make them richer by being more productive and thereby become tax payers.

I think our farmers should embrace cluster farming system and have processing plants for their produce. These would help them to get going as businessmen in Agriculture. I have been to Ondo, Owo, IleOluji and other areas of the state, where I sensitise the farmers.’

He added that his institute helps people to acquire information about windows of loan opportunities available in the banks and other financial institutions as well as means of benefitting from them.