The new Permanent Secrerary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Sunday Akintomide has mandated directors in the Ministry to join hands together with other government stakeholders in the sector to have one Agric family. Mr. Akintomide made the call today in his maiden meeting with the Directors, Project Managers and State Project Coordinators in the ministry. He said it would not augur well if the various projects, agencies and the ministry are working individually as highlands.

‘All of us- OSAEC, AISA, agencies and the Ministry are all doing one thing or another for the Agric sector. We have to work together and harness our areas of strength and comparative advantages in order to move the sector forward. All of us have our responsibilities cut out and we are supposed to complement one another to help government achieve set goals. Two heads are better than one. By working individually, we are shortchanging ourselves and that is preventing us from achieving maximum goals.’

The Permanent Secretary appealed to them to let peace, love and unity reign at work. According to him, there was no reason to begrudge one another over incidents that occurred in the course of performing civil service assignments.

Mr. Akintomide promised to run an open administration where nobody would be denied his rights and dues, adding that there was the need to be punctual at duty posts and be alive to their official responsibilities.

While stressing the need for the Directors to lead by example, he was of the opinion that deputies should attend management meetings to enable them grow gradually.

The parley afforded all the directors and heads of programs an opportunity to state their challenges and proffer ways to move the ministry forward.