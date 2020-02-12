AGRIBUSINESS: Ondo set to have first of its kind Pig Village in South-West

As part of the efforts of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration to boost agriculture and create opportunities for farmers in Ondo State, the government, in partnership with the Big Dutch Company, is set to build the first of its kind Pig Village in the state.

The 50 Sows capacity Pig Village with artificial insemination facilties which would be the first in the Southwest with concrete slated floors, is one of the strategic projects of the Akeredolu’s administration, conceived to address environmental issues as well as improve the economy of the state.

Speaking during a visit to the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, on Tuesday, the representative of the Big Dutchman company, Steffen Martens, explained the process of the project to the Governor.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture and Agric Bussiness, Pastor Akin Olotu, said the automatic drainage system Pig Village will also address the issue of capital flight, since most of the pork sold in the supermarkets are brought from outside the state.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu assured the company that the state Government will give all its neccesary support, adding that work on the project must start almost immediately.