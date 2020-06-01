Some widows in Ondo state have received different types of food items as palliatives from the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists ,NAWOJ, Ondo state chapter.

The distribution of the Palliatives which is the second phase of the widows support organised by ondo Nawoj is aimed at assisting the widows reduce the burden of feeding their children during this period of COVID-19.

Distributing the palliatives to the widows, chairperson of NAWOJ in Ondo State, Mrs Doris Olumoko appreciated Engr. Ife Oyedele, a gubernatorial aspirant who made the food items, available to NAWOJ saying its has brought succour to the widows.

She promised that the programme would be a continuous exercise as NAWOJ will continue to stand in the gap & reach out to well meaning Nigerians who have resources to assist widows.

Mrs olumoko also admonished the widows to ensure they stay safe by abiding by the lay down guidelines to protect them from contacting covid-19.

Also speaking ,the spokesperson of a non governmental organisation ,Yinfanny support who represented Engineer ife oyedele ,Mrs olayinka faniyi promised that the organisation will continue to partner NAWOJ to support render a helping hand to women and children in Ondo State.

Some of the widows who appreciated the gesture promised to protect their families against COVID-19 through maintaining proper hygiene and adhering to COVID-19 Protocols.