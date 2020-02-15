Agagu Receives Certificate Of Fellow Award

Ondo State commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu was this afternoon conferred with Certificate of Fellow Award at the 4th Council Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( NIESV ).

The event which was held at REIZ CONTINENTAL HOTEL, Central Business District, FCT, Abuja was a reward for quintessential leadership that Agagu stands for.

Agagu is not just a politician, leader and administrator but a complete gentleman that is respected across the Country.

The Iju – Odo born Politician gave God all the glory for the award and equally appreciated the Institute for honouring him.