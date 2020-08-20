By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s reaction after the APC Governorship primary is exemplary.

Making this submission yesterday is the Leader of APC in Okitipupa LG, who is also the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu during the LG Leaders/ Stakeholders meeting held at Iju Odo.

Looking into Akeredolu’s hands of fellowship to other aspirants in the State APC has no doubt shown the governor as a shinning light and beacon of hope by providing exceptional leadership at the right time declared the Iju Odo born Politician.

For now, there seems to be a consensus amongst Politicial pundits and public commentators that if not for Akeredolu’s leadership role in the aftermath effects of APC Primary in the State, the incident of post Primary Election crisis may have overwhelmed the party in the State, said Agagu.

The governor apart from taking right decision by extending hands of fellowship to his co- contestants in Ondo APC, his moves also ensured that “there is no more factions in Ondo State APC” , explained Agagu

He therefore called on the followers of all the aspirants in the just concluded APC Primary to keyed into the atmosphere of peace going on in the party through out the state.

Meanwhile, Okitipupa LG APC led by Pastor Femi Agagu yesterday presented all the Party’s Councillorship candidates for Okitipupa LG Constituency 1 to party members and the public.

The APC local government Chairmanship candidate ( Igbekele Akinrinwa ) and Vice Chairmanship candidate ( Chief Ola Iwaeni ) were equally presented to the seven wards comprising the Constituency.