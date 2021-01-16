In commemoration of the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD), the All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates our gallant and patriotic men and women of the military constantly putting their lives on the line to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity so we all can live free and safe.

We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on many visible and verifiable achievements of the military in the ongoing fight against insurgency and violent crimes in Nigeria as contained in the compendium: “Security Checklist: As Nigeria marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day’’, released to the public on Thursday.

From the country’s 30-month civil war which ended on January 15, 1970 to the fight against terrorism, banditiry and other emerging violent crimes, many servicemen have paid the supreme price for our safety, peace and unity. We pray for the protection of the living and remember the departed heroes and their families left behind.

From international peace keeping missions to adressing security incidents within the country and overall discharge of its constitutional responsibilities, the military has undoubtedly made the country proud.

Several innovations and inventions by the Armed Forces has resulted in the production of military hardware, infrastructural development, restructuring and reorganisation of its operations.

In terms of investment in military hardware, intelligence and tactical training for servicemen, our defence capacity has greatly improved. Asides attacks on soft targets, Boko Haram and its affiliates have been seriously degraded. The terrorists no longer control an inch of Nigeria’s territory.

In the area of barracks infrastructure, healthcare among other welfare initiatives for Armed Forces personnel and their families, the President Muhammadu Buhari government has achieved record investments aimed at improving military personnel welfare for the living and families of the departed.

We must collectively shun the practice of politicising issues of security and the efforts of our security services particularly the Armed Forces to keep the country safe. We should rather support their efforts to further degrade the capacity of terrorists and other criminal elements.

Finally, we invite all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the patriotic call contained in our national anthem which reads in part: “The labours of our heroes past, shall never be in vain”.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D

Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee

All Progressives Congress (APC)