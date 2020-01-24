Affordable housing: Ondo NLC signs MoU with mortgage bank

In the quest at ensuring affordable residential houses for its members in Ondo State, the Organised Labour in the State have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to promote and facilitate the commencement of contribution and access to loan by contributors desiring to purchase, renovate or construct their residential houses.

Presenting the MoU to the State Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye in his office in Akure, the state capital, State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Sunday Adeleye said all the Trade Unions in the state represented by Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are committed to promoting the welfare of Workers and more importantly accessibility to the basic needs of life with a view to achieving better living conditions for them.

Comrade Adeleye, who commended Governor Akeredolu’s administration for prioritizing the welfare of both the serving Workers and Pensioners, said government alone could not be left with all the needs of the Workers, adding that there is the need to involve the organised private sector to complement the efforts of the state government.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye lauded the initiative of the leaders of the Labour Unions for mobilising Public Servants in the state to contribute to the National Housing Fund scheme being managed by FMBN for them to purchase, renovate or construct their own respective residential buildings.

The Head of Service, who would represent and execute all documents of the agreement on behalf of the state government, noted that the step taken by the leadership of the Trade Unions would alleviate the problem of accommodation for a greater number of the state government workers, added that the government owned residential buildings could no longer meet the increasing demand of the Public Servants in the state.

Mr Aragbaiye added that the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would continue to embrace genuine efforts aimed at collaborating with the state government to improve the welfare of its workforce to enhance better service delivery to the people of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Director, Business Development and Portfolio Management of the Bank, Mr Umar Magana Abdullahi congratulated the State Labour Unions for key into one of the various products on offer by the bank which would be of a great benefit to Public Servants in the state which will provide permanent solution to their accommodation problem.

Mr Abdullahi, who noted that the state government has provided a large expanse of land for the construction of the proposed housing estate, said each contributor to the National Housing Fund scheme would be eligible to process loan to purchase, renovate or construct his or her own house at the prescribed interest rate.