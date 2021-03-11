The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen on Wednesday led a high-level women delegation to submit a memoranda listing demands for affirmative action to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee.

The memoranda was received by the Chairman of the APC Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Woman Affairs minister was accompanied by the United Nations Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey; Chair, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Duku; representative of the 100 Women Lobby Group and other Civil Society Organisations.

DEMANDS FOR AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BY NIGERIAN WOMEN IN THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS PARTY STRUCTURE

In the quest to improve women’s participation towards entrenching gender balance in the APC Party Constitution, Nigerian women present their demands as follow:

DEMAND 1: DEMONSTRATE POLITICAL WILL AND COMMITMENT TO GENDER EQUALITY AND WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT

a) Legislative change including legal and administrative reforms to improve women’s participation

b) The creation of public awareness on existing legislations and programmes aimed at realizing gender equality and women empowerment in the party

c) To establish a system of gender mainstreaming which incorporates the policy of40% of women representation in party organs

d) To show commitment to non-discrimination against and persons with disabilities in the party

DEMAND 2: IMPROVE WOMEN’S PARTICIPATION IN POLITICS AND DECISION-MAKING

a) To institutionalize justice and fairness for men and women within the party and its framework

i. Creating an organ within the party to monitor and evaluate the implications of party policy and practice for both men and women

li. Strengthening the office of the Women Leader to serve as the focal point for implementation of gender issues within the party.

iii. Adequate and guaranteed access to funding, human and technical resources to carry out the responsibilities of the office

iv. Devoting at least 15% of the party’s annual budget of the party to the delivery of increased participation of women

v. To take conscious action in party structures and elections so as to ensure that no gender constitutes more than 60% from the ward to the national level

vi. Ensure that no gender constitutes more than 60% of delegates and candidates in the final list after primaries

vii. To institute accountability mechanisms and frameworks in the principal documents i.e. party constitution, party manifesto, party leadership and strategies on the implementation of the National Gender Policy and the use of gender-disaggregated data for planning

viii. To ensure transparency in the nomination, appointment and election of party officials in other to ensure that there is at least 40% representation of women in the party executive and other decision-making structures

ix. To enact a Gender Equity Act and a Party Act specifying that no gender should make up more than 60% of party structures and decision-making bodies

x. That the party provides adequate training and other support for female members at all levels

xi. That party representatives in the National Assembly support and facilitate electoral reforms to create a level-playing field for women’s effective participation in elective politics and governance in general

xii. That a party constitutional provision be instituted to provide for a right to initiate the recall of elected members involved in criminal activities, violence against women and girls or promoting discriminatory practices against women

xiii. That the party should work with civil society organizations to support, fund and encourage mentorship between women in political positions and young female politicians