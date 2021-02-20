President of African Development Bank(AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina would be in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Tuesday next week to deliver the lecture preceding the inauguration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the second term in office.

Announcing this on Friday at a press conference, the Deputy Governor-elect, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa disclosed that the AfDB president would deliver a lecture entitled: “Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To A Commonwealth” on the eve of the inauguration.

Aiyedatiwa, who is the chairman of the 25-man Inauguration Committee, would also be sworn in alongside the governor as the deputy governor for the first time.

The lecture would hold in the 1,800-seater capacity DOME but with only 400 invited attendees, while only 500 would be seated for the swearing-in ceremony in line with COVID-19 protocols.

According to the deputy governor-elect, the inauguration ceremony would be low-key though befitting “in order to control crowd and reduce the risks associated with COVID -19.”

Only 400 persons officially invited by the committee would be allowed to dine and wine with the governor later on in the evening of the swearing-in at the same venue.

Mr. Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that the youths would be honoured on Thursday via schools debate and presentation of awards and laurels won by Ondo State public schools after the governor would have inaugurated some capital projects earlier in the day including the newly constructed Akure/Idanre Road.

The governor would play host to Palm Wine Drinkers’ Club(a.k.a Kegite Club) on Thursday night tagged: “World Gyration of Kegite Club of Nigeria.”

“Governor Akeredolu believes in the involvement of the younger generation in the journey to the future and will seize every opportunity to promote their excellence in conduct and scholarship in public space.

“This is why the school debate provides our children who have excelled in the qualifier series an opportunity to demonstrate, before our very eyes, knowledge, competence and scholarly versatility renowned with Ondo state.

In the same event, “Mr. Governor will receive in the public glare, the presentation of trophies, awards and laurels won by our children in public schools, at national and international collegiate competitions,” Aiyedatiwa said.