The Lawmaker representing Akoko South-West Constituency 1 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, Akogun Olugbenga Omole has continued to receive more accolades in recognition of his avowed commitment to service to humanity.

The recent was a certificate of recognition issued to Honourable Omole by the Ondo State Board for Adults, Technical and Vocational Education in recognition of his sponsorship of Adult Literacy centre in Akoko South-West Local Government area.

Honourable Omole was specifically commended for his efforts at emancipating his people from the shackles of ignorance, illiteracy and poverty through his sponsorship of the Adult Literacy programme in the Council area.

Omole who is the Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development had at various times impacted positively on his constituents through his people oriented programmes.

The astute Lawmaker in an effort to meet the educational yearning of adults in Akoko South-West complimented the efforts of the State Government instituting additional 5 Adult Literacy centre in Oka Akoko and hired quality teachers who draw their salaries from him.

While presenting a certificate of recognition to Honourable Omole for his noble services and unrelenting efforts at eradicating poverty and squalor in his community, the Board for Adult Technical and Vocational Education urged other politicians to emulate the gesture adding that politics is about service to the people.

“Most politicians forget their promises to the electorate soon as they are elected into office. Honourable Olugbenga Omole has distinguished himself as a unique politician with avowed determination to plough back to the society that made him”

“We have taken our time to monitor his political exploits overtime and we found him worthy of this unique recognition”

In his response, Honourable Olugbenga Omole thanked the board for recognising the innate love he has for his people.

While calling on other politicians to make the people central to their agenda, he pledged not to detach himself from his constituents adding that he would continue to spearhead programmes that would better impact on their lives.