The Special Adviser to Mr Governor on Public and Inter-governmental Relations Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu, has emphasized that National Social Investment programs implemented by the State Government have capable hands drawn from the State Civil Service and have been adequately trained to carry out the job in accordance to laid down rules and standard by the Federal Government and World Bank. She made this statement while playing host to members of Board of Code of Conduct Bureau in her office in Akure. While welcoming them and appreciating them for coming to feel the pulse of the office at this crucial time, she stressed that all beneficiaries of Social Investment Programs in the State cut across and all aggregators of School Feeding program cut across all Local Governments in the State. Mrs Ademosu maintained that there is adequate monitoring of all programs as she leads her team regularly and without notice to visit beneficiaries and even cooks of school feeding program. According to her, the office has four Special Assistants, a Senior Special Assistant and other capable hands to work with coupled with adequate support from the State Government. Speaking, Prof. S. F Ogundare, the leader of the delegate, said the essence of the visit was basically to perform their constitutional role of establishing and maintaining high level of morality in public service. In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary Multilateral, Mrs Tope Ojolo appreciated the team for the visit and prayed the team to Continue to ensure sanity in the Service and wished them well in the discharge of their duties.