The death of Professor Bayonle Ademodi is a great loss to Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in general, and Ondo East Local Government Area in particular.

The late professor of Chemical Engineering was a pragmatic leader, a bridge builder, and a committed party man, who was ever ready to sacrifice so much for the cohesion, and development of the party.

Chairman of APC in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described the death of Ademodi as grievous and painful, adding that the vacuum so created would be difficult to fill.

Adetimehin said the deceased was a jovial and consistent politician, who served the party with his talent and resources.

The departed academic and administrator was also deeply involved in the efforts to unite the Yoruba race through Afenifere, the social cultural body, where he was a leader. “He never looked back, once he believed in a course”, the party chieftain added.

The party prays God to grant the immediate family, Ondo Kingdom, Anglican Communion, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and professional colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss.

Alex Kalejaye,

SPS, Ondo APC

20th December, 2020