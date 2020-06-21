Some suspected thugs loyal to one of the Governorship Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Olayide Adelami were alleged to have shot at some members of the APC who supporters of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Owo today.

The attack was said to have been carried out during a meeting at Igboroko area of Owo, Owo local government area of the state.

The APC members under the Owo Youths Redemption Group (OYRG) led by Olayemi Olamide, were said to have held the meeting to declare their support for the re-election of the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

They alleged that a former member of the House of Representative, Hon Eniolorunda Omosule was alleged to have led the suspected thugs numbering about fifteen to storm the venue of the meeting and started shooting sporadically into the air to disrupt the peaceful meeting.

According to Olumide, when some of his members resisted their shooting and stayed, the hoodlums shot at them, vandalised Aketi vehicles at the scene and carted away their phones including that of one of the strong APC members, Ogunbodede Opeyemi’s IPhone and bag.

The group leader, Olamide who narrated the incident said; “at about 2pm around Igboroko here, we were holding our meeting as a group to declare our total support for the re-election of Governor Akeredolu when these thugs brandishing sophisticated weapons such as guns , axes and cutlasses arrived at the theatre of crime in two vans and a white pick up belonging to Eni Omosule.

“The thugs fired gun shots sporadically in the open and destroyed Aketi’s campaign bus packed along the street. People scampered for their dear lives while the melee lasted for about an hour. The thugs had escaped to Adelami’s house before the police could get to the scene.

“It took divine intervention and human efforts of Hon. Fatai Lawal (SA to Akeredolu’s on Natural resources) who paid the bill to extract bullets from the bodies of Ijalana Oluwafemi, Ogunbodede Opeyemi ,Idowu Ola Onibuore and one other person whose identity is yet to be identified. All the aforementioned people were hit by stray bullets fired by Adelami’s thugs.”

Olamide said some of the hoodlums were imported from Osun State, alleging that the thugs even shot at the police at the scene of the crime.

Reacting, Rahaman Yusuf, the Media Aide to Chief Olayide Adelami, described the allegation as concocted lies, insisting that Hon Omosule is a respected former federal lawmaker who has no thugs.

Adelami accused the police of supporting Akeredolu’s supporters to perpetrate attacks against political opponents of the governor.