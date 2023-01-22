Address of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Valedictory Programme in Honour of Professor Oladimeji Oladepo at Paul Hendrickse Hall, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, on Thursday January 19, 2023.

PROTOCOLS

I am fond of reciting that Yoruba expression- Ìbàdàn Gbèmí (Ibadan residency is profitable for me). It is my usual way of giving the summation of my (now) over forty years of residency experience in Ibadan. It is however true that a rich part of this rewarding residency experience was my time and training as a public health trainee, here at the University College Hospital, University of Ibadan.

There is no gain saying I had a thorough intellectual preparation that would set the tone for most of the works I did afterwards and still do, particularly in my capacity as a First Lady. While most of these projects have been muchly referred, they have also attracted local and foreign laudations. The magic wand, I must say, is my encounter with this illustrious college, particularly the Faculty of Public Health.

I found quite impactful, invaluable, and of course, memorable the “One Page Report” taught by Mr John. I have since adopted it as Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and reporting style for reporting in all my initiatives. The style enables me to keep abreast of happenings around my projects no matter where I may be in the world.

The BAAF Team, BEMORE Foundation and BRECAN Chapters can attest to that. I hereby give a big shout out to Mr John for insisting and inculcating this style of reporting in all of us that passed through the Department of Health Promotion and Education. I must say it is one takeaway from the MPH programme that I continue to cherish.

Meanwhile, it was not all a smooth sail. Biostatistics course was a hard nut, hence, I made a “second missionary journey” to scale through. Yet, on the whole, it was an fulfilling adventure.

Since I walked out of the gates of this great college as a professional, I have since walked tall. The evidences are resounding in my sterling initiatives, achievements in office and the laurels they daily attract. The culmination of these lustrous recognitions was the fact that I was singled out of the 36 states wives of governors for honour as the Most Supportive First Lady by the Sun Newspaper (2021).

No doubt, the college broadened my horizons and honed my skills remarkably. But besides enhancing my capacity, it also provided me with the opportunity to choose my (7) disciples, whom I met during my training here and who would form the Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF)- one of my Non-governmental Organizations, and, of course, my think-tank, whom I call ‘the brain box.’

These highly talented, focused and young individuals have ably distinguished themselves, not only as proven public health practitioners but also as fine technocrats who are making waves in their chosen spheres of endeavours.

1. Damola Ayeni (MPH, Environmental Health Science)

2. Bassey Obeten (MPH, Environmental Health Science)

3. Austin Otabor (MPH, Environmental Health Science)

4. Due Awai (MPH, Environmental Health Science)

5. Tosin Oladipupo (MPH, Health Promotion and Education)

6. Ifeoluwa Awoyelu (MPH, Medical Demography)

7. Nkem Ijere (MPH, Environmental Health Science)

They chose to follow me on no specific terms and they have, in many ways, been a value addition. I must however add that these egg heads have also been representing the University as exceptional alumni.

In these barely six years of political sojourn with my spouse and governor of Ondo State, I have put to good use the knowledge acquired from this pantheon. And driven by the creed to help humanity, I have, over the years, initiated a number of beneficial projects in favour of children, widows, women and girls, all of which have yielded great results.

I champion quite a number of initiatives, mostly pro-female. Though I am not oblivious to the fact that people often wondered why my initiatives favour the womenfolk more, I have said, for the umpteenth time that I am not a female chauvinist; yet I am irrevocably committed to raising the status of women in any way I can. I belong to the school of thought that sermonizes the hashtag, #womensupportingwomen, and that has been my life.

Check my trajectory and you would see that I am following the footsteps of my mother and grandmother who were very strong women and played leadership roles in their communities. So I’m not doing these things because I am a First Lady; that is who I am.

I am not only proud of these sterling initiatives, I place high premium on them and I am irrevocably committed to their essence whether I am in or out of government.

They are all conscientiously planned and carefully executed programmes as opposed to commonplace haphazard projects. Meanwhile, some people find it incredible when we say that some of these programmes are not sponsored by the government of Ondo State but citizens-driven.

For instance, I have established and operated the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) for over two decades before I became a First Lady. And up to now, we have evolved as a formidable institution while sustaining our mode of operation and funding strategies. In the same vein, the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation and Summer Tennis Clinic/Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club, another two successful projects are citizens-driven.

My Signature Programmes:

(1.) Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria.

I founded the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), in 1997, after I had a shove with breast cancer. That was 25 years ago! It was a revival built on survival and deeply rooted in the conviction that breast cancer should not be a death sentence for any woman.

It was a thankless campaign that we began at a time when cancer, beyond being an anathema, was a convenient stigma, yet we found the gall to convene alliance and rose from obscurity to global attraction, through awareness, patient support, advocacy and research.

However, that BRECAN was decorated by the Federal Ministry of Health as Nigeria’s best cancer-fighting organisation in the country in 2021 is the summary of the height it has attained.

(2.) BEMORE Empowered Girls’ Foundation

The Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation is Africa’s largest STEM+E project (Science, technology, engineering, mathematics & Entrepreneurship), unwaveringly committed to bridging the widened gender parity gap in Science and Technology, Engineering, Mathematics plus Entrepreneurship (STEM+E).

With pronounced bias for ICT and Solar Technology being gender-neutral specialties, BEMORE, all-female two-week summer boot camp which trains Nigerian girls in ICT, renewable energy and other life-enhancing skills, has made plausible impacts, and its deliveries have been widely applauded.

Founded in 2017, the scheme has recorded five consecutive and successful outings, each with a touch of distinction. As at the last count, it has churned out over two thousand Nigerian girls as sterling experts in ICT and solar technology, including young female entrepreneurs who are already making waves in different parts of the country. It is our own modest contribution to strengthening the girl child by helping her to crush the debilitating barriers on her way to consequence.

(3.) The Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees (FOWOSO)

Out of the conviction that women deserve better, we found the courage to establish FOWOSO in 2017 as a potent platform for elevating the socioeconomic status of Ondo State women, as opposed to the hitherto absurd style of engaging the women in tokenism.

This unique concept was conceived to empower women mentally and financially. Five years down the lane, the association has played strategic roles in growing the status of women in the state. Through this noble initiative, women have evidently advanced in status, both socially and economically; they are now gainfully engaged as proud owners of small scale businesses, progressively productive through the skills acquired and contributing meaningfully to financing the home front.

As members of this foundation, women have also become more active politically in line with the charge to the extent that women should strive to be at the decision-making tables, go beyond being women leaders at party level and aspire to become councillors, secretaries, local government party chairmen, House of Assembly members, House of Representatives Members, Senators and even governors of states- as Adamawa state is presently showing example.

The good news, on this note, is that things now look brighter for our women politically because we have a gender-friendly governor in Ondo State who believes in the emancipation of the womenfolk.

The same foundation which has empowered women in their hundreds across the 18 local government areas in the state also took the world by storm in November 2022 by commencing the building of a multi-million centre as a legacy project that would, upon completion, provide shelter for vulnerable women and girls, including victims of Sexual and Gender-Based violence in the state.

(4.) Ondo State Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme (OSSA-EP)

I share the sentiment of Mike Sarpong, that: ‘When women are economically empowered, they drive growth, reduce income inequality, and contribute to building a more inclusive and robust economy.’ But Germany Kent puts it more succinctly: ‘Each time you encounter another woman, there is a girl inside of her who desires to be empowered. Extend hope, extend love, and speak life into her.’

It is against this backdrop that yours truly midwifed the birthing of Ondo State Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme (OSSA-EP) to enhance the economic status of our women.

Devoid of politics, the one-month programme carefully designed to reduce poverty among women has trained more than 2,000 in various lucrative skills, including fashion designing, catering, bag-making, soap making, make-up and Gele-tying, baking and financial intelligence.

As of now, the beneficiaries of this programme are staying well afloat economically; and since they go home at the completion of training with start up kits to either begin or boost their trades and in turn, generate revenue for government, the programme has proven to be another worthy experiment.

(5.) Accelerated Birth Registration (ABR+)

The accelerated birth registration for children between ages 0-17 was conceptualised in 2018 to help actualise the goals of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+ N).

ABR was established in collaboration with the wives of traditional rulers in the 18 local government areas of the state, making the queens of Ondo monarchs more visible by involving them in the governance for the very first time in the history. It is one milestone that will for a long time remain an indelible example in the fight against maternal mortality in the country.

Apart from making birth registration easy for mothers, the (ABR+) helps the government to capture all child births in the state, especially those domiciled in the rural communities, and, in so doing, enhances the development goals of the state.

Through the veritable programme operating under the aegis of Olori Connection, we ensure that newborns are registered without bureaucratic bottlenecks. Using the Akowe Abiye (local data entry officers) in the various communities, data is collected and taken to the Oloris, who, in turn, will take them to National Population Commission to get the original birth certificates of the children.

The same data will also be taken to the local government areas to help to understand the peculiar challenges in any particular area and the kind of intervention they need from the government. The records, put together, help the government’s efforts to cater for the maternal, child, adolescent, health and nutrition mandates of the government.

(6.) Ondo State Agency Against Gender Based Violence (OSAA- GBV).

By the time I assumed office as First Lady, gender-based violence was not just a matter of worry but already a threat to citizens, particularly the womenfolk. It found ugly expressions in domestic violence, female genital cuttings or mutilation, rape, forced prostitution among other iniquitous acts.

In August, 2019, I led a protest march tagged “1 Million-Woman Protest March” against army Lance Corporal Sunday Adelola, who raped a 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo state. My involvement, apart from bringing the culprit to book, was to demonstrate to all and sundry that the madness must stop.

Again, in January 2021, 20-year-old Fatima Usman, in a viral video, cried out that she was being repeatedly raped by her own biological father. My office swung into action, got the incestuous father arrested and prosecuted. The girl was also rehabilitated and currently being sponsored as an undergraduate of Mass Communication at Adekunle Ajasin University.

When it was circulated online, the gory video of the heavily lacerated body of 12 year old Joel Sunday, who was brutally lacerated by his guardian, Opeyemi Omoyemi, for reportedly stealing a piece of meat, the occurrence, for me, did not just signify the height of violence against a minor but also a sad reminder on our collective descent into sheer barbarism.

I found the trend as intolerable, hence we set out to halt the ugly incidences by firstly seeking a legal instrument for fighting the ailment. We put all we could into getting the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Bill passed into law in Ondo State and we did achieve same in 2021.

As soon as the VAPP law became operative in the state, we moved a step farther to establish the Ondo State Agency Against Gender Based Violence (OSAA- GBV), to ensure effective operation of the law and convey the governor’s emphatic political will to deal a heavy blow to the merchants of physical and sexual assault.

With the coming of OSAA- GBV, it has been a new dawn. We have since achieved drastic reduction in the regularity of abuse and, where we had some, culprits got their fingers burnt. This has also marked another victory in our struggle to secure Ondo women from all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the state.

(7.) Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club (AJTC)

Here is an initiative that proceeded from Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic, a sporting initiative which was, at first, an experiment borne out of personal experience. Tennis, for us, is a family game that has its roots in the foundation of my relationship with my husband; and it has since endured.

AJTC is an offshoot of the Summer Tennis Clinic- both initiated by Yours Truly. It is essentially a sustainability plan for the Summer Tennis Clinic, an annual Tennis tournament organised for kiddies by my office and through it discovers budding talents.

Meanwhile, it serves no real purpose if the talents discovered are not honed, hence the founding of Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club, so that the talents already discovered through the Summer Tennis Clinic in the state can have a robust platform to nourish the skills by continuing to practice.

In the last five editions of the tennis tournament, over 3000 children have participated, and, of this number, no fewer than 150 of them are now members of the Arabinrin Junior Tennis club. 25 of these talents of AJTC have since become professional tennis players, now representing Ondo State, Southwest and Nigeria in national and international Competitions.

While the summer tennis programme has been so rich as hunting ground for talents, Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club has produced great talents, given them a sense of belonging and improved on their prospects as they advance on the career path.

(8.) Ondo Widows’ Care Initiative

I have always held the view that widowhood, is a global concern, and that its associated hitches are not peculiar to any location. Widows are widows everywhere’, irrespective of their location, colour or socioeconomic standing, and they deserve to be cared for.

For too long, widows have been neglected, and as a vulnerable category of women, I believe that we all have a duty to support and show love to them. We all are witnesses to the regular brutal bruises, daily denials and deprivations that these special persons are wont to cope with, yet we rarely show cares for this usually marginalised and broken ones; rather, what is usual with many, in our clime, is to be, at best, indifferent.

Against all odds, we established Ondo Widows’ Care Initiative, exposed them to digital technology by getting registered on a designated website @ Ondowidows.com. Through this platform, we did not only create a database for widows in Ondo State, we also made material donations to over 8,000 registered widows in Ondo State.

Through this initiative, Ondo widows were unusually touched as they recieved regular support through the Office of the First Lady throughout the 18 local government areas of the state.

(9.) SOLAYO Safe Motherhood Programme

That Nigeria is ranked amongst countries with highest maternal mortality in the world and that most of the maternal deaths are as a result of complications arising from severe bleeding and infections after child birth is a sour tale. It is even more displeasing that only 43 percent Nigerian women are attended to by a skilled health workers during delivery and only half of pregnant women in Nigeria receive ante-natal care more than four times.

Though Ondo State fares better in these statistics, we still experience poor maternal and child health outcomes when compared with what obtains in developed nations. This tells that we have to keep pushing till we get to the point where no woman dies from pregnancy related causes. This is the whole essence of the Accelerated Maternal and Child Health Survival Project tagged Solayo.

For the love of women and children in the State, we initiated the Solayo Programme, which, without sounding immodest, is one of the best thing that can happen to pregnant women in Ondo State. I am a strong advocate for women and children’s health, and this is because I believe women and children could be classified as vulnerable groups as they bear the brunt of our poor socio-cultural system.

Aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes in the state through community driven programming to promote family planning, ante-natal care services, institutional delivery and child immunization, the office of the Wife of Governor provide birth kits to pregnant women across the 18 local government areas of the state through the initiative.

(10.) Light Up Ondo Initiative.

Worried by the fact that many rural women are still being constrained to use firewood for cooking and antique lamps for lighting up their houses, and that these are smoke-emitting utensils that have been scientifically proven to be carcinogenic, I was genuinely worried that women are being exposed to smoke-borne substance which has been argued may cause of cancer in women, I wanted something done to help, hence the new initiative.

It is another way we help women and children, particularly those residing within the hinterlands in the state. The intervention has given the rural women renewed hope and help to reduce incessant exposure to harmful substances. We designed a programme that would help to solve the perpetual energy problem that the women and children in the rural areas face; something that would reasonably improve the living standard and prolong life expectancy of the rural woman while also solving the basic need of the rural student who needs light to study.

With the Light Up Ondo Initiative, we assist women in rural communities, particularly those whose houses are disconnected from the national grid and have no access to decent energy alternative, by giving each house a complete solar home system. The solar home system is suitable for the typical rural setting where many low income houses in the rural areas do not use big gadgets.

It is basic in the sense that it solves a particular electricity need; it solves the problem of lighting, charging gadgets, and information too because each comes with a Radio system that will give them access to information since it cannot power a television set. It is a renewable and inexhaustible power source that reliably serves as an alternative to the epileptic power supply.

Conclusion:

Distinguished scholarly audience, since I stepped into office as First Lady, queens and regents have been more visible; widows have received consistent and substantial support; expectant mothers have been receiving succor. Breast cancer patients found sturdy and steady prop. Our entry to governance has also markedly reduced the ravaging rate of sexual and gender abuses in the state.

We have raised women status with skills acquisition and empowerment. We have also achieved exponential increase in female government functionaries, produced the first female Secretary to State Government while we encourage women to aspire to more of elective and appointive positions. I have taken you through these pages of performance to establish the fact that I have not hidden the talent you gave me in form of a seed; that I have put it to good use and it has since grown in width and height.

It is, all together, a proof that the intellectual labour and rigour of a sturdy academic in person of Professor Oladepo, who is never tired of sharing his wealth of scholarly experiences, especially in Health Promotion and Education, has been truly effectual. Such a man deserves a happy retirement.

Thank you, all.