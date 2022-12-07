Address of the Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees, FOWOSO, at the International Cultural And Event Centre (The Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State.

Protocols:

It is another awe-inspiring moment for me. I should say, in setting out, that I cherish every opportunity that I have to look into the faces of women because I fetch a peculiar inspiration therefrom. In so doing, I am either proud of the grounds already covered or reminded of the more that we need to do in our collective strife to elevate the status of women.

The Fourth FOWOSO summit presents another of such unique opportunity and I am very much excited to experience it. I congratulate all members of this illustrious foundation and welcome, very warmly, our distinguished guests to another epochal assemblage of Nigerian women. This is one gathering that has, through the years, proved itself worthy through performance and not one of those merely emblematic congregations known only for commonplace mundanity.

You will recall that FOWOSO was founded on this day in December, 2017, as a potent platform for elevating the socioeconomic status of women as opposed to the absurd style of engaging the women in tokenism and hiring them as hailers to launder men’s ego. We found the courage of conviction, ab initio, that women deserve better, chose this route against all odds and have since kept faith.

Five years down the lane, I am proud to announce that we have steadily progressed and there is no looking back. We have put our hands on the plough with amazing results. Our performances are both concrete and measurable; they are no less evident in the number of women whose lives have been transformed through this noble initiative.

The last one year has in every way been eventful and laudable. The association played strategic roles in growing the status of women in the state. It participated in organising the 2022 Bemore Summer Boot Camp and left alluring imprint. Its members are now zestful advocates against breast and cervical cancer as visibly demonstrated in partnership with the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), particularly during the pink October.

FOWOSO took the world by storm on November 7 as it laid the foundation of a multi-million naira Centre as a stupendous legacy project that would, upon completion, provide shelter for vulnerable women and girls, including victims of Sexual and Gender-Based violence, SGBV, in the state. It is one project that is demonstrating to the country and the world at large that women are capable of rare accomplishments.

It is to the credit of this robust organisation that it championed the premier edition of Ondo State Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Programme (OSSA-EP) and, at once, brought forth both sterling results and consummate template for a programme that was supposedly a guinea pig. The graduation ceremony of the first set of beneficiaries of this incredible initiative was an emphatic seal of competence on FOWOSO.

Even now, members of this association have been on to the 16 days of activism against sexual and Gender-based Violence while exerting raw energies through rigorous and vociferous campaign. It is interesting to note that this year’s summit falls within the spectacular season of activism, hence we advocate even as we celebrate, and take honest stock of our strides.

No doubt we have recorded significant wins. On this lane, we have succeeded in getting the government signed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill; we have frontally fought gender violations in the state to the extent that the offense is now dreaded as against offenders being a threat to our women and girls; we have improved the number of women in appointive and elective positions and made history to have gotten the first female Secretary to the State Government in the 46 years of statehood.

All these are a quick run of the achievements Ondo State women have wrought through this ingenious platform, and they, altogether justify the theme of the summit, ‘Bridging the Gender Gap in Political Arena: A case of Nigerian Women.’

The astounding scorecard of FOWOSO speaks loudly and convincingly to the urgent need to bridge the gender gap in Nigeria’s political space. To resist women’s equitable participation in politics and leadership even in the face of these successes is to encourage the proverbial ill wind that blows nobody any good.

Before I conclude this address, distinguished audience, let me share with you a personal message received from one of us who serves as Education Secretary in Ondo East Local Government Area of the State, Mrs Abiodun Adebusoye. The emotional message reads: “I’ll forever be grateful to my leader, mentor, role model, destiny helper, our mother (Ada Owere 1) for making me relevant in my local government, and Ondo state. I celebrate you ma.”

There is no better way to gauge impacts than this. But beyond the letters, Adebusoye’s testimony confirms our reasoned stance that women are capable partners and indispensable veritable tools in a nation’s moves toward sustainable development. The message summarizes, succinctly, the whole essence of FOWOSO, giving emphatic YES to our stand that Women can be made to #BEMORE!

Thank you.