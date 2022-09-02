ADDRESS OF THE WIFE OF ONDO STATE GOVERNOR, HER EXCELLENCY, CHIEF BETTY ANYANWU- AKEREDOLU, AT THE OPENING CEREMONY OF ONDO STATE SUMMER TENNIS CLINIC FOR THE CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT AT AKURE RECREATION CLUB, AKURE, ONDO STATE, ON SEPTEMBER 2, 2022.

PROTOCOLS:

It is another great time to hold the racket for our children; to give them good reasons for holding it and show them good example on the right way to wield it. It is also a good moment to pause and ponder on the mileage we have covered since the “Ibadan experience” was put to test in Ondo State.

I call the sporting initiative ‘Ibadan experience’ because it was an experiment borne out of personal experience, and has glaringly proved to be an amazing success. It has been so exciting and proved worthy as hunting ground for talents. It has produced great talents in our children. It has changed their outlook on life, given them a sense of belonging and improved on their prospects as they advance on this path.

The summer tennis clinic has, since inception, been held consecutively, except for the 2020 edition that could not hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; yet, over 1000 children have been trained through this incredible platform with over 150 of the children already evolved and enlisted as members of the Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club.

After holding the first to the fourth editions of the annual summer tennis clinic in Akure, we deemed it fit to decentralise the programme for the benefit of children in the hinterlands. We took this decision so that geography or any other socio-economic factor would no longer be an excuse for repeatedly denying children within the remote areas the privileges their counterparts in the state capital enjoy.

I am therefore happy to announce to you that, effective from this 5th edition, Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic has become a tripartite programme with branches in the Southern and Northern Senatorial Districts while it retains the Akure center. This development is a dream that I have, for sometime, held jealously to the heart, and seeing it come to fertile fruition is a big win for me.

That we successfully took this opportunity to our children in the hinterlands, is, for me, a dream come true; and, I must say that I feel very satisfied with the reports of the outings. From the warm welcome at Owo and Okitipupa, the impressive turnout at the inauguration, to the passionate participation of children and the brilliant inputs of our resource persons, I feel altogether proud of this collective achievement.

The maiden editions in the southern and northern districts turned out to be muchly encouraging. 300 children participated from the north, while 320 children enlisted in the south. As at the last count, 300 children have registered for the Central Senatorial District, and it’s still ongoing, which means at least 1000 children would be harvested in the 5th edition alone.

This is a telling testimony to the fact that the summer tennis clinic is steadily increasing in leaps and bounds, and this is a big plus for our dear state. Already, about 25 of these children have since excelled as professionals and proud representatives of Ondo State at regional, National and international levels. Since inception, they had participated in at least 15 tournaments at various competitions, including Chevron Opened Champions, SouthWest U-16 tournament, Kayode Fayemi U-17, Kanuna Clay Cut Junior Championship.

14-year old Olamilekan Moses joined in 2018 as a greenhorn and participated in a SouthWest tournament in the same year and reached quarter-final. Moses also got to semi-final at the CBN tournament in 2020, out of 16 states. Henry Anu participated in a South-West competition up to the semi-final level; Hadiza Imole reached semi-final in zone’s junior tennis tournament.

I therefore harbour no doubt whatsoever that these kids will prove equally smart and produce even greater results than we have recorded from previous encounters. To this extent, the parents have critical roles to play in helping these talents to attain full potentials and achieve their dreams, and I therefore charge them to be the first- level coaches for their kids.

They should invest in these children who have already been identified through the summer tennis clinic by buying sporting tools for them and finding time to take them out for practice with the goal to sustain their interest in Tennis. Rest assured that there are no regrets for investing in children, particularly in sports.

There is no gainsaying the Akeredolu-led government is spiritedly committed to making sports work for all in Ondo State. For the rest of us as stakeholders on this route, we should not be complacent. As I thank the 2022 organising committee, ably led by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender, Olamide Falana, Coordinator of the Summer Tennis Clinic, Mr Seun Betiku, coaches, sponsors resource persons for their invaluable roles in putting together, let me stress that the job of grooming these little stars up to the peak of career in sports has just begun. It is time to buckle up!

Thank you.