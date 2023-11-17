ADDRESS OF THE FIRST LADY OF ONDO STATE, HER EXCELLENCY, CHIEF BETTYANYANWU-AKEREDOLU AT THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE SECOND EDITION OF ONDOSTATE SKILLS ACQUISITION AND EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME (OSSA-EP) AT ILE-OLUJILOCAL GOVERNMENT SECRETARIAT ON FRIDAY 17TH NOVEMBER, 2023.

PROTOCOLS:

I welcome you all to another epochal outing. This is a special day for me as much as it is or the beneficiaries because today’s event is another dream come true. Recall that, at the beginning of this second edition of OSSA-EP programme, I sent words to you when it

became obvious that I would not be physically present at the opening ceremony because of other competing and pressing engagements.

In my message to you, I explained how important women’s economic security is; why women have to be economically empowered for families and, by extension, communities to be stable and financially secure. I want to reiterate that women’s economic security is inevitable and it is key to achieving stronger, happier, healthier and prouder womanhood.

This is what OSSA-EP stands for.

It is my belief that women have to be economically fortified for the womenfolk to evolve.

There is no alternative to this. It is, on this note, quite fulfilling that we are churning out another batch of experts with various skills. I have therefore come to celebrate you and to also celebrate with you for being so lucky to have participated in this beautiful programme.

No doubt, you have all had a rigorous time acquiring different skills here in the last one month. I feel truly proud of you that you did survive the rigour of your training in ICT, solar technology, event planning, makeup and gele-tying, wig-making, fashion designing, bag making, baking & confectionaries, among other types of apprenticeship.

Since you have survived the training here, you can succeed with your skills out there. Let no one or circumstance put doubts in your mind. I have come to tell you that

entrepreneurial breakthrough is not beyond your reach. Emulate the sterling example of Mrs Aderonke Adetunji -OSSA-EP 2022, one of your instructors in baking who has

distinguished herself and succeeded against all odds.

For inclusiveness, OSSA-EP ensures the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in the empowerment scheme to give minority groups and special citizens equal access to opportunities. Government has played its part by investing in you through OSSA-EP.

Through this programme, value has been added to you. And, having acquired the skills required for entrepreneurial success, you must be determined enough to excel.

Your goal, therefore, as beneficiaries, must be to translate the skills acquired to visible

economic advantage for yourselves, families and communities. I do know that, as women, we are uniquely wired for winning, and I am sure that you all can win if you put your mind.

On our part, we have armed you for winning by giving you the right skills and tools through this programme. Do well to put your skills to good use. Let me say, very emphatically, that beyond being trained, we are interested in beneficiaries that will smartly translate the training to wealth for themselves and the larger community. If you are lucky enough to belong in this category, you can count on Arabinrin for continued support.

As you go, I charge you to be courageous and confident enough to make success of your skills. Exchange contacts among yourselves and support one another as sisters. Let the woman who handles event introduce the woman who bakes; let the bag maker bring business to the one who sews. Together, let us change the odd narrative and give

womanhood a new meaning.

In closing, I thank my viable team under the leadership of the Senior Special Assistant, Tope Daniyan, for doing a good job; all our resource persons, especially my BEMORE girls: Esther Michael, Christianah Madu, Marvelous Jegede, Boluwatife Chelsea Yusuf and Anjolaoluwa Adesoji for doing so greatly. I encourage you all to go out there and succeed; and make the point that women can be more