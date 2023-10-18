add the voice

I must not fail to publicly acknowledge this very pleasant surprise and heart warming voice note this afternoon from a well meaning Ondo State indigene. I had thought there were no longer good people with conscience in Ondo State. This man is reminding us of Aketi’s high political achievement not only in Ondo State but national. A bold and courageous man with strong conviction of what he believes in. Without Aketi, no Southern President, the voice note reminded us and those benefitting right now as dem dey buga! Hmmm, 🤔that’s life for you. Now I know that not all are blinded by politics of bitterness and hatred! Aketi shall overcome and rise again🙌🏿