Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has attributed her installation as Ada Owere I to her modest accomplishments.

The First Lady said this in her address during the Ada Owere Chieftaincy conferment at Graceland Event Arena, Owerri, Imo state.

“The honour bestowed on me today is in recognition of the modest achievements that I have recorded in my ancestral home of Emeabiam in Owerri West Local government Area, Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

“The achievements include but not limited to founding of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) which is a leading NGO that galvanizes actions against breast cancer through public education, patients support, advocacy and Research for which I was nominated in 2014 as a scholar of the American Cancer Society, alongside award of recognition in 2018 by Harvard University,USA and a recognition in 2019 by the University of Heildelberg, Germany.”

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu was installed as Ada Owere I by Ndi-Eze Owerri Federal Constituency, comprising of forty-three communities in Owerri West, Owerri North and Owerri Municipal Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Mrs Akeredolu who described the occasion as historic in many respects, said her achievements include the deployment of the instrumentality of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) as a platform to advance family values, societal and educational development by promotion of literacy in children through programmes such as ‘Reading is Fun’, Essay and Spelling Bee Competitions.

Other achievements, in the words of the First Lady, include constructive engagements with the governorment with the goal to ensure that the people of Owerri Zone are not marginalized in appointments and development projects.

The First Lady also attributed her successes to the quality of training she was given by her parents, saying: ‘my parents gave her wings to fly.’ She pledged to multiply the reason for which she was honoured.

“I am receiving this honour in loving memory of my parents, Chief BUB Anyanwu and Nneoma Dora Anyanwu, gave her wings to fly. I will, with the help of my husband and well-meaning Nigerians, ensure that the reason that informed your decision to honour me today will multiply in no distant time.”

Dignitaries at the event include the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, the Deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and Wife, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Catherine Oladunni Odu, Chief of Staff to Governor Akeredolu, Mr Olugbenga Ale, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, Barrister Olusola Oke, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, and Mr Jimmy Odimayo.

Others are Prince Eze Madumere, Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, HRM, Eze David Akujobi Osuagwu, Chairman, Imo Traditional Institutions of Owerri Zone, Rt. Rev’d Chukwuma C. Oparah, Anglican Bishop of Owerri Diocese, among other dignitaries.

Story by media team, office of wife of Ondo State First Lady.