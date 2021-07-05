Activities for the burial of Arigidi Akoko-born late Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nation’s, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua will begin today with a candle light procession.

Here are the details of these special services:

A candlelight procession will be held on Monday, 5th July from 6pm (GMT+1). Although this event is a private service, you can join us LIVE on Emmanuel TV anywhere you are. We encourage you to get a candle as a symbol and connect with us in your homes to honour God’s servant Prophet TB Joshua!

An all-day tribute service will be held on Tuesday, 6th July from 10am (GMT+1) at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, Lagos, Nigeria. This is an opportunity for you to share a tribute or testimony – either in person or via video – about how God has used Prophet TB Joshua to touch your life in a unique way! This event is open to the public with limited seating – those unable to physically attend can submit short tribute videos to us on WhatsApp or Telegram on this number: +234 902 077 2823.

An all-night praise service will be held from midnight to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, 7th July at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations. This event is open to the public with limited seating – those unable to attend physically can join us LIVE on Emmanuel TV in this special time of praise, worship and celebration with international gospel artistes from around the world!

On Thursday, 8th July a lying-in-state service will be held at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (GMT+1). This service is open to the general public for people to pay their last respects to God’s servant Prophet TB Joshua.

The laying-to-rest service for Prophet TB Joshua will be held on Friday, 9th July from 10 a.m. (GMT+1) at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations. This service will be open to the public with limited seating but it will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.

Finally, a thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, 11th July from 9 a.m. (GMT+1) at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations. This service will be open to members of the public with limited seating and broadcast live on Emmanuel TV!

Remember what Prophet TB Joshua says: “Good Christians are good citizens.” All services at The SCOAN held in celebration of the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will be in line with government’s current health and safety protocols.

“The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it.” – Prophet TB Joshua