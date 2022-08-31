Accolades as Ondo State First Lady closes 2022 Northern Senatorial District Tennis Clinic

Following a week of successfully training and mentoring 300 children, the 2022 edition Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic for the Northern Senatorial was on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 closed by the Ondo State First Lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The Summer Tennis Clinic is one of the initiatives of Arabinrin Akeredolu and it targets children between the ages of 4 and to 13-years-old with the aims of identifying and developing talents in children and encouraging sports development among youths in the state, particularly at the grassroots level.

n her keynote address, the First Lady who was ably represented by the Chairperson, Owo local government, Mrs Olanrewaju Adegbegi described the ability to train children of the Sunshine State in the sport of tennis as a “dream come true.” She expressed immense satisfaction with the outing which was held at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State.

“The sporting initiative which was, at first, an experiment borne out of personal experience, has

glaringly proved to be an amazing success.

“The program has been so rich as hunting ground for talents. Since its inception (in 2017), it has produced great talents in our illustrious children. It

has changed their outlook on life, given them a sense of belonging and improved on their prospects as they continue to advance on this path.

“I therefore have no doubt whatsoever that we shall eventually get the same or even greater results from the smart kids of the Northern Senatorial District,” she said.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu however noted that the project was continuous one and charged parents, guardians and instructors to follow up on the talents that have been discovered during the Clinic in order to further hone their talents.

“This is the reason for establishing the Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club (AJTC), so that the talents already discovered through the Summer Tennis Clinic in the state can have a robust platform to nourish the skills by continuing to practice.

“It is, in fact, an offshoot of the Summer Tennis Clinic, created to ensure sustainability for the Summer Tennis Clinic and to make certain that participating children are further groomed for excellence.

The First Lady gave assurances of the competencies of the Akeredolu-led government noting that the administration is unswervingly committed to making sports work for all in Ondo State.

The Chairman of the occasion Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Majority Leader Ondo State House of Assembly representing Owo constituency 1, in a brief speech, congratulated all the participants of the Summer Tennis Clinic, promising a more exciting 2023.

“The next Summer Tennis Clinic which will hold next year will definitely be bigger than this.There will be room to accommodate more children,” he said.

The Chairman pledged his unwavering support to future editions of the Summer Tennis Clinic.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee and special adviser to the governor of Ondo state, Mrs Olamide Falana expressed her profound gratitude to the initiator of the program, the First Lady of Ondo State for bringing this program to the North Senatorial District.

Throwing more light on the statistics of the children who are beneficiaries of the First Lady’s program she said “so far, in the South and North Senatorial Districts over 600 children have had the opportunity of being trained in the Annual Summer Tennis Camp.”

Falana predicted that the statistics of children trained on tennis by the program will rise further to approximately 1000 children noting that by Friday, September 2, 2022, the Summer Tennis Camp for the Central Senatorial District will be inaugurated.

She appreciated Chairman of Owo Local Government, Hon. Samuel Adegbegi the host community for their support as well as parents for bringing their wards to the Summer Tennis Clinic and supporting their children during the exercise.

Falana gave a special commendation the children for their exemplary conduct during their tennis training and mentorship.

The highlight of the event was presentation of certificates to the participants of the Summer Tennis Clinic.

Story Credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi