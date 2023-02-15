Abuja Relaunch: Retelling the cancer struggle of Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

– Debo Akinbami

At the crack of dawn, folks walked through the speckless boulevards of the country’s capital. It would be a long walk; longer than the stretched Ibadan pink march through the ring road during the last October. It was a signature walk that signalled the 25th year of Betty’s frontal encounter with cancer, her survival and birthing of a cancer-fighting institution.

On the day, she had arrived ahead of the horde, in her sporty pose, to lead the league of men and women in shades of shape, who, in front of the mortal force headquarters, gave a ravishing vista. The governor’s athletic spouse was the cynosure; not for her dress but address; not for her gift of the gab but her message to multitude, that enraptured the arena, of hope, help and healing.

Walkers and hawkers loiter around the flock. Itinerants and mendicants convoked to catch a glimpse of the messenger. They would encircle the crowd and murmur Betty’s brawn in envy. It is the typical way acquaintances judge her vigour. The other day, her retinue had, in hushed tones, wondered her spring of strength when she climbed the dreaded Idanre hill to its head. Her fitness, like a fiddle, was admitted but the length of sermon debated.

The walk had begun, albeit disjointedly. Newbies, at first, sauntered, as though a leisurely stroll, until it turned more drastic. That was after Betty had listed breast cancer indicators to include lump or mass; swelling of all or part of a breast, skin dimpling, breast or nipple pain; nipple retraction, redness of nipple or breast skin, flaking, or thickened; after she fingered nipple discharge and swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collar bone as symptoms.

She forewarned on breast health. Be breast aware! She stressed. Know how your breasts look and feel in order to be aware of changes; do regular screening to detect early, and present early to help the success of treatment. That is the way the legendary survivor has said the sermon since the day she walked out of the University Teaching Hospital, 25 years ago; and swore to shout to rooftops about the surreal ordeal, so that more women are saved from needless deaths.

Before she took to the streets, psychosocial barricades in wraps of stigma and blackmail laid in her way, but she would not bulge. Had she, her voice would not have travelled this far; not to the extent of calling a congregation in the nation’s power hub for strategic inroads for policy changes. The sermon has already found receptive souls too many to count. The message itself has gained heightened traction. Even those who subscribed to the sermon from far and near have, on their own, sustained it – in six solid states!

And now, hope rises for and with Abuja’s reinvigoration. Nostalgic yet iconic. It is another big win, moreso that Betty consequently ceased to be the lone voice in the wilderness as far as breast cancer campaign is concerned. She relishes the growth Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has gained, not just in the number of chapters and members, but in the number of people that has been impacted in the last 25 years.

After all, she was called out. She was held responsible for the manner the gospel spread, like wildfire, and deified for defying all odds. Betty rose in glory before the flock, dignified, the same legion of legs she led at dawn, in the presence of a host who made the show ennobling- the newest of six disciples. Held in awe for taking unbeaten path and making impacts of same, of mileage and the mill of message.

Part of the message that was of prophylactic lifestyle resonated differently, telling refrain from tobacco, premium on healthy diet, maintenance of healthy weight and physically activity. To be physically active and enjoy the benefits derivable therefrom, therefore, the crowd, like cloud, have gathered. As procession progressed, folks danced to a succession of tuneful, accompanying musical sounds that blared across the streets and dictated the steps.

Those in their springtime competed unequally with others in their dotage. It was free-for-all dance march. No airs. Nobles dropped their toga and freely mixed; not because Betty called cancer a leveler, though it does happen to the rich and paupers alike. It is because we need to look out more for one another as we prepare for the next walk.

*** Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on New Media and Archives.