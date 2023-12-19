Abiye’s Unwavering Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence: A Meeting with Isowopo’s Fulani Community

In a dedicated effort to ensure the security and well-being of her constituents, Hon. Abiye, the Chairman of the Isowopo LCDa, orchestrated a crucial meeting with the Fulani community in Isowopo today. This gathering, centered around fostering familiarity and promoting peaceful coexistence, exemplifies Hon. Abiye’s consistent commitment since assuming office.

During the meeting, Hon. Abiye, true to her proactive leadership style, invited all members of the Fulani community in Isowopo for an extensive discussion. The primary focus was on cultivating a harmonious living environment. She assured the Fulani residents that any benefits accruing to Isowopo as a whole would be equally extended to them.

Emphasizing inclusivity, Hon. Abiye provided a platform for the Fulani community to express their needs and contribute to the discourse on fostering peaceful coexistence with farmers. Notably, security plans were discussed, with a commitment to involving the Isowopo Fulani in these initiatives.

In assuring a secure environment, Hon. Abiye mandated all Fulani residing in Isowopo to register their family members and herders among them. This registration initiative aims to monitor strangers within the community and facilitate informed decisions regarding government benefits.

Beyond security matters, the meeting delved into the vital topic of Fulani welfare. Hon. Abiye pledged inclusiveness in government benefits during her administration, addressing concerns related to water access, solar lighting, and education – paramount social needs identified by the Fulani community. Her reassurances conveyed a dedication to resolving these issues to the best of her abilities.

In summary, Hon. Abiye’s proactive approach, inclusivity, and commitment to addressing the diverse needs of Isowopo’s Fulani community, coupled with strategic security measures, mark a pivotal moment in fostering lasting peace and cooperation within the region.