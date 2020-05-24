Member, Ondo state House of Assembly representing Ilaje constituency 1, Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls across Ondo state on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting of the year 2020.

In a statement which he personally signed and made available to Ondo Events, Hon. Akinruntan noted that the end of Ramadan fast, which is celebrated as Eid-El-Fitri, is a season that instructs the ethics of virtue and closeness to God, adding that the season is peculiar this year as we grapple with a typical infection that transcends religion, race or gender.

“This is the period we should soberly reflect and give gratitude to the Divine Being for all the brilliant things around us and to strive to see how we can collectively halt the stride of the pandemic,” Hon Abayomi said.

He charged the good people of Ondo state to to restore their confidence in Nigeria and Ondo state as the propitious event of the end of the heavenly month of Ramadan is celebrated, praying to God to mend the land of the plague ravaging Nigeria and the world. ” This special period requires that we offer special prayers for the nation and Ondo

state in particular as the gubernatorial election is fast approaching.

“As we celebrate, it is imperative to take very seriously the government measures announced as regards the corona virus safety protocols so that we all can protect ourselves against the covid 19 pandemic,” Abayomi Akinruntan stressed.

Stating the covid 19 safety Protocols, Abayomi Akinruntan listed the following:

People should avoid making their eyes, nose and mouth to be in contact with unclean hands.

People should use face masks always when they are in public.

People should wash their hands regularly.

People should stay at home and maintain a strategic distance from enormous assembling or grouping.

While wishing all Muslims a happy Eid- Fitri celebration, Hon Akinruntan charged them not to forget the major lesson of Ramadan, asking them to continue to pray for Ondo state before , during and after the 2020 governorship poll slated for October 2020.

“May Almighty Allah grant us patience, peace , joy, blessing, sound health , wealth , happiness, harmony , contentment and His divine mercy in all our future endeavours. May we witness another Ramadan In sha Allah,” Hon Abayomi Akinruntan prayed.