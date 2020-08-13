…As Governor Commissions New Projects in OAUTECH

• Akeredolu Architect of Modern Day OAUTECH, Pace Setter – VC

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, on Thursday, lamented the array of abandoned projects initiated by the late Olusegun Agagu by the immediate-past Olusegun Mimiko administration.

Arakunrin Akeredolu described the manner of abandoning the projects due to political differences as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the good people of the Southern Senatorial district in particular and the entire state at large.

The Governor said his administration, which believes in the axiom that Government is continuum, has even completed projects inherited from the same administration who neglected Agagu’s projects for eight years.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the commissioning of some newly completed projects in the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (AOUTECH)

The projects commissioned include the University Library, University Auditorium and the Administrative Building, all of which were initiated by the late Governor Olusegun Agagu, but abandoned for eight years by the previous administration.

Speaking at the event, Governor Akeredolu saluted the great vision of the former Governor of the state, Late Dr. Olusegun Agagu for his sincerity of purpose and commitment, which he said made the establishment of the University a reality.

The Governor noted that at the inception of his administration, he was alarmed with the deplorable condition of things in the University in terms of infrastructure, workers’ welfare and other essential facilities incidental to conducive learning environment.

According to him, the unfortunate and deplorable situation in the University strengthened his administration’s resolve to change the narrative, by immediately commencing a gradual, radical and systematic implementation of the State Government’s strategic plan as it relates to the University.

The Governor disclosed that, aside the commencement and completion of a new Electrification Project, his administration was able to facilitate the donation of science equipment worth millions of Naira from Seeding Lab., USA, in order to encourage meaningful learning and research in the institution.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said within hundred days in office, his administration completed the asphalt laying of the road from the Main Gate to the heart of the Campus, stressing that the road contract was awarded, but abandoned for over eight years.

He explained that the institution, which was a one-Faculty University for over eight years, now has two added additional schools; the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, as a result of improved funding from his administration.

The Governor said: “Our administration is desirous to expand the programmes as stated in the Brief of the University. Marine Engineering, Applied Geology, Applied Geophysics, Petrochemical Engineering with options in Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, Mechatronic Engineering and Computer Engineering are some of the programmes already approved by the Senate of this University in this regard.

“It is gratifying to note that all programmes due for National Universities Commission’s accreditation have been accredited. This has been accomplished as a result of the commitment of our administration to the development of the University.

“In line with the desire of our administration to transforming OAUSTECH to a world class University, it has been enlisted as a beneficiary of TETFund for the first time since inception. The University is at present having some interventions in this regard, which will raise the status of the institution. OAUSTECH has also been selected to be a major beneficiary of the normal TETFund intervention for year 2020.”

In his address, the Vice -Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sunday Roberts Ogunduyile decribed Governor Akeredolu as the architect of the modern day OAUTECH and a pace setter per excellence.