ABANDONED MEGAPROJECTS: JIMOH IBRAHIM SETS AGENDA FOR THE 10TH SENATE

BY ONAWUMI KEHINDE AYOCHRIS

Over the years, the visible challenge of leadership across the nation has been the failure to improve infrastructure and be deliberate about maintaining standards when it comes to projects most especially, mega projects.

Giving the All Progressive Congress Ondo South Senatorial candidate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim PHD, CFR a chance at the senate can only translate to providing him the needed platform to help solve the problem of abandonment of megaprojects in Nigeria. As an expert in that field, he has provided indepth analysis and critically examined why very large projects in Nigeria have failed so badly over the years, providing practical recommendation on how the Nigerian government can improve its performance which is a necessary approach to fixing the nation with little resources.

Our problem as a people no doubt has solution if only we are willing to give it a shot and vote wisely most especially now that we know the importance of having a competent representative at the helm of affairs. We must not dance to the tune of sentiments; not again.

According to Dr. Ibrahim, the first man on Earth to be awarded Doctor of Business in University of Cambridge” since 1960, two-thirds of very large governmental projects in Nigeria have not only failed but been abandoned mid-course”

Araba of Ikale land drew data from 38 very large projects (19 completed and 19 abandoned) with a total budget of over $25 billion with in-depth case studies of 11 of the projects, presenting lessons for improvement. He also argued that making moderate improvements on any of them would on the average save hundreds of millions of dollars on one large project.

There is an adage that says” you’ve got to get up every morning with determination if you’re going to go to bed with satisfaction.” Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR,OFR will rise above mediocrity to add real value to the political and economic narratives of Ondo South and Nigeria as a whole .

Support and be ready to vote for Dr Jimoh Ibrahim CFR of APC

Aseyori 2023: A better Ondo South is certain